AMD and Sony Semiconductor Partner to Elevate LiDAR Technology in Autonomous Vehicles

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD announced its partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) on Tuesday to implement its advanced adaptive computing technology in SSS’s latest automotive LiDAR reference design.

SSS, a frontrunner in image sensor technology, will utilize AMD’s innovative solutions to create a highly efficient and powerful LiDAR system for autonomous vehicles.

This collaboration is set to enhance the SSS LiDAR system’s performance, providing exceptional accuracy, rapid data processing, and dependable reliability for cutting-edge autonomous driving technologies.

LiDAR technology, crucial for depth perception and environmental mapping in autonomous driving, relies on precise and reliable sensor technology to classify images, segment, and detect objects.

This technology is particularly vital for 3D vision perception augmented by AI, offering capabilities that cameras alone, especially under challenging light or weather conditions, cannot match.

This integration offers automakers and automotive equipment suppliers a comprehensive perception platform to identify potential hazards and navigate complex driving scenarios accurately.

The partnership addresses the automotive industry’s growing demands with unparalleled precision and reliability by combining AMD’s scalable computing solutions with SSS’s SPAD ToF Depth sensors.

Recently, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh flagged AMD’s modest growth in February. The analyst noted that AMD’s processor instances increased by 1% month-on-month and 24% year-on-year, with Genoa instance growth continuing to be strong, primarily led by Amazon.Com Inc AMZN AWS.

Despite the overall decline in traditional server demand and a decrease in China’s cloud instances, AMD’s performance, particularly in Genoa, suggests a moderately optimistic outlook.

In 2023, analysts had flagged AMD’s conviction regarding accomplishing the $2 billion revenue target for MI300X in 2024.

AMD stock gained over 87% last year, being the second most prominent AI beneficiary after Nvidia Corp NVDA. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck Video Gaming And ESports ETF ESPO and Spear Alpha ETF SPRX.

Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 0.84% at $179.80 on the last check Wednesday.

