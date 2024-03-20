China Marks New Era In Space Race With Launch Of Queqiao-2 For Future Lunar Missions

Loading... Loading...

China has successfully launched a satellite to facilitate communication for its upcoming lunar missions.

What Happened: The satellite, named Queqiao-2, was launched on Wednesday by China. It will serve as a communication bridge between Earth and an upcoming mission on the far side of the moon, reported Reuters.

The Long March 8 rocket, carrying Queqiao-2 and two miniature satellites, was launched from the southern island province of Hainan. The satellite will orbit the moon and enable data transfer to and from the Chang’e-6 mission, which is expected to launch in May. This mission aims to collect samples from the moon’s hidden side.

Queqiao-2 will also support the Chang’e-7 lunar mission in 2026 and the Chang’e-8 mission in 2028. By 2040, it will be part of a constellation of relay satellites, providing communication support for crewed lunar missions and exploration on other planets like Mars and Venus.

See Also: China Slams US Over SpaceX’s Alleged Development Of Spy Satellites: ‘…Not Help A Villain Do Evil’

Queqiao-2’s designed lifespan of at least eight years will support lunar missions beyond 2030, including China’s first manned moon landing. It will also be part of a constellation of relay satellites providing communication, navigation, and remote sensing support for China’s research station planned for the moon’s south pole.

Why It Matters: China’s successful launch of Queqiao-2 comes amid escalating tensions in the space race. China has been rapidly expanding its space capabilities, prompting warnings from the U.S. Space Command about the alarming military space and counterspace capabilities of the country. This launch further solidifies China’s position as a key player in the global space race.

Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk warned space rivals to up their game or end up ‘in the noise’, emphasizing the need for significant advancements in space technology to remain competitive.

China’s successful launch of Queqiao-2 is a testament to its growing space capabilities and its commitment to lunar exploration despite geopolitical tensions.

Read Next: 2024 Is Shaping Up To Be About Affordable EVs

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.