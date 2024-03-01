US Space Command Chief Warns Of China's Alarming 'Military Space And Counterspace Capabilities'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent Senate hearing, the head of the U.S. Space Command, General Stephen Whiting, issued a stark warning about China’s rapidly expanding space capabilities, which could pose a significant threat to U.S. satellites and military forces.

What Happened: Whiting, speaking at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, highlighted China’s aggressive advancements in space technology, reported Bloomberg.

He noted that China is rapidly developing advanced space weaponry, satellite meteorology, human spaceflight, and robotic space exploration to counter American satellites and enhance its ability to monitor and target forces on Earth.

Whiting’s testimony underscores the U.S. government’s growing concerns about China’s expanding space capabilities, which have been identified as a critical national security threat.

China’s satellite fleet has reportedly more than tripled since 2018, with some of its new satellites potentially capable of disrupting US assets’ orbits.

Whiting also expressed concerns about China’s use of “dual-use technologies,” academic programs with ambiguous research tracks, and commercial endeavors that could enhance military capabilities.

China "is growing its military space and counterspace capabilities at breathtaking pace to deny American and allied space capabilities when they so choose," he said.

Whiting also mentioned Russia, stating that the loss of conventional military offensive capabilities due to the war in Ukraine will force Moscow to rely more on nuclear, cyber, and space capabilities, including disruptive technologies.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been closely monitoring China’s rapid advancements in space technology, as highlighted by the Pentagon’s significant investments in the space industry.

China’s space industry has been making strides in the development of reusable rockets, with local startups aiming to challenge the dominance of SpaceX in this field.

These developments have been acknowledged by industry leaders, with Elon Musk praising China’s space program as “far more advanced than most people realize.”

However, the U.S. is not only expressing concerns about China’s space militarization. The U.S. has also raised an alarm over Russia’s potential deployment of nuclear devices in space, a move that would breach the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Photo by Andrei Armiagov on Shutterstock

