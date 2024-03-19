Elon Musk Says Biden Administration 'Does Nothing' To Crack Down Burglary Incidents Linked To Foreign Gangs

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has once again taken to his social media X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize President Joe Biden‘s administration, this time for its alleged inaction against organized foreign gangs involved in a spate of home burglaries in Los Angeles and Arizona.

What Happened: Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, quoted a post from EndWokeness, which stated that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had formed a special task force to combat organized foreign gangs responsible for a surge in home burglaries.

The gangs are reportedly from countries such as Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Chile, with over 900 homes burglarized in LA since January 2024.

Musk responded, “And the Biden Administration does nothing.” Knowing that Musk is extremely critical of the current President, this doesn’t come as a surprise.

The LAPD announced that it was creating a task force with other police agencies to target organized groups of burglars from foreign countries. These groups have been responsible for a growing number of home break-ins in the U.S., reported NBC Los Angeles.

Chief Dominic Choi stated, “We have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high-end residents,” according to the report.

Why It Matters: Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding the U.S. government’s immigration policies and their potential impact on national security. He has previously criticized the Biden administration for importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.

Musk has also raised concerns about the immigration process being “bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow,” which he believes is leading to an unvetted influx of immigrants.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed concerns about known or suspected terrorists using fake identification to enter the United States through the southern border.

His recent criticism of the Biden administration’s inaction against organized foreign gangs involved in home burglaries adds to his ongoing commentary on the potential national security risks associated with the current immigration policies.

