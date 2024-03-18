Kim Jong Un's North Korea Fires Missiles Amid Blinken's Seoul Visit: Japan Says 'Absolutely Unacceptable'

Loading... Loading...

North Korea has fired ballistic missiles into the sea, marking the first such launch in two months. The incident coincides with a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul for a democracy conference.

What Happened: The missiles were fired on Monday from a region south of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and landed east of the Korean peninsula, reported Reuters. South Korea’s military confirmed the launch and is sharing information with the U.S. and Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launches, calling them a threat to regional and international peace and security. “North Korea’s series of actions threaten the peace and security of our region and the international community, and are absolutely unacceptable,” Kishida said, calling the launch a violation of U.N. resolutions.

Japan detected a second ballistic missile launch by North Korea, both of which fell outside its exclusive economic zone

North Korea’s recent actions, including military exercises using conventional weapons, have raised concerns. This display of force follows the conclusion of 10 days of joint military drills by South Korea and the U.S.

Blinken, who is in Seoul for a Summit for Democracy conference, will also meet with his South Korean counterpart, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. The summit, an initiative of U.S. President Joe Biden, aims to address global democratic challenges.

In its previous ballistic launch on Jan. 14, North Korea tested a new hypersonic missile. A month later, it launched multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, including a new anti-ship missile.

Why It Matters: The recent missile launch adds to the escalating tensions in the region. This incident follows North Korea’s artillery firing drill near the South Korean capital, Seoul, earlier this month, amid rising tensions with the U.S. and its Asian allies.

Despite U.S. sanctions, North Korean hackers have reportedly laundered $13 million worth of ether through a sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer, Tornado Cash. This demonstrates the regime’s resilience in the face of international pressure.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been pushing for rural modernization and an “industry revolution” to address economic inequality and food shortages in the country.

