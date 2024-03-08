Kim Jong Un Oversees North Korea's Artillery Firing Drill Amid Escalating Tensions With US And Allies

Loading... Loading...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen an artillery firing drill near the South Korean capital, Seoul. This move comes amid escalating tensions in the U.S. and Washington’s Asian allies.

What Happened: The state media KCNA reported on Friday that Kim had directed the artillery firing drill by the Korean People’s Army. The exercise, which took place on Thursday, involved units near the border within firing range of Seoul, home to nearly 10 million people, Reuters reported.

The drill was described by KCNA as fulfilling “important military missions for war deterrence.” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that North Korea test-fired multiple rocket launcher shells and self-propelled artillery shells toward the Yellow Sea on Thursday.

The JCS is closely monitoring North Korea’s military activities as joint drills by South Korean and U.S. militaries, known as the Freedom Shield exercises, are currently underway. These drills began on Monday with double the number of troops compared to the previous year.

The artillery drill on Thursday was reportedly aimed at enhancing combat readiness and actual war capability. Kim urged the military to continue preparations so that the artillery sub-units could take the initiative with “merciless and rapid strikes at the moment of their entry into an actual war.”

Why It Matters: The recent artillery firing drill is the latest in a series of military demonstrations by North Korea. This comes in response to the joint military exercises conducted by the U.S. and South Korea, which North Korea views as a threat. Kim has been escalating his country’s military preparedness in response to these drills.

These drills follow a series of missile launches by North Korea, heightening security concerns in the region. Kim has also made bold statements, asserting his legal right to annihilate South Korea.

These recent military exercises and missile launches have raised concerns about the potential for further escalation in the region.

