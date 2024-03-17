Edward Snowden Mocks AI Pessimists, Elon Musk's OpenAI Spat And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of tech, dominated by AI debates, digital war of words, and the ripple effects of advanced GPUs. The drama between Elon Musk and OpenAI grew, Edward Snowden had his say on AI, and tech experts analyzed the potential impact of Nvidia’s H100 GPU.

Musk’s OpenAI Spat Intensifies

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, stirred controversy when he insinuated that OpenAI, a company he co-founded, is dishonest. He used a visual pun to make his point, leading to a mixed reaction from the online community. Read the full article here.

Snowden Ridicules AI Pessimists

Former U.S. Intelligence agent turned whistleblower, Edward Snowden, took a swipe at AI doomsayers. He pointed out the irony of worrying about AI-induced human extinction when current technologies are failing at basic tasks. Read the full article here.

Musk Accuses OpenAI of Data Theft

The feud between Musk and OpenAI escalated further after an interview with OpenAI's CTO Mira Murati raised questions about the company's data sourcing for its AI model, Sora. Musk accused OpenAI of stealing "everything". Read the full article here.

Nvidia’s H100 GPU: A Potential Game Changer

Wedbush’s Dan Ives pointed out the potential impact of Nvidia Corp NVDA H100 GPU on the broader tech ecosystem. According to Ives, every dollar spent on this GPU could lead to $10-$12 additional tech spending. Read the full article here.

Value of Tesla’s Optimus Project Questioned

Future Fund manager Gary Black highlighted the challenge of determining the value of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot project, considering the increasing competition. The introduction of Figure AI’s humanoid robot, powered by Microsoft Corp MSFT-backed OpenAI, has added to the complexity. Read the full article here.

