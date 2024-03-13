Elon Musk's Mockery Of OpenAI Logo Leads To Users Schooling Him That Tesla's FSD Is A 'Lie Too'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, on Tuesday shared a controversial image on X, formerly known as Twitter, which is a visual play on words.

What Happened: Musk posted an image with the caption, “The new OpenAI logo is really on point.” The image in question is a calligram, a visual representation of a word, where the word “LIE” is arranged to form the shape of “OPENAI.”

Many users interpreted the image as a suggestion that OpenAI, a company Musk co-founded in 2015 and left in 2018, is not being truthful. However, not all users agreed with Musk’s interpretation.

One user responded to Musk’s post, saying, “Full Self Driving is a lie too. Change the name Elon.” Another user commented, “every tweet like this, another analyst downgrades tesla.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s relationship with OpenAI has been tumultuous. He sued the company in March this year for allegedly betraying the founding principles of the AI startup. OpenAI, in response, expressed regret over the legal dispute with Musk, whom they deeply admired.

OpenAI has also refuted Musk’s claims regarding the existence of a "founding agreement" for the company's non-profit status and the non-disclosure of source code. The company, backed by Microsoft Corporation, stated that there is no agreement with Musk.

“The Founding Agreement is instead a fiction Musk has conjured to lay unearned claim to the fruits of an enterprise he initially supported, then abandoned, then watched succeed without him," OpenAI said.

Musk has repeatedly been bashing OpenAI on his social media platform. Earlier this month, he retorted after ChatGPT-parent some old emails showing the tech mogul was on board with making the company for-profit, saying, “Change your name… To ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments about Musk’s repeated attacks on them.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.