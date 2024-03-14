'They Stole Everything:' Elon Musk's War With OpenAI Heats Up After Sora's Data Sourcing Doubts Emerge In CTO Mira Murati's Interview

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has accused ChatGPT-maker OpenAI of stealing “everything” after an interview of the company’s CTO Mira Murati posted online raised questions about its data sourcing.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his concerns about OpenAI’s data sourcing for its AI model, Sora.

In an interview posted on YouTube with The Wall Street Journal, Murati admitted to using publicly available and licensed data to train Sora. When asked about the specific sources, she was uncertain, sparking speculation that OpenAI might have used publicly available videos from platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Murati later confirmed that the licensed data included data from Shutterstock SSTK. The ChatGPT-parent extended the relationship with Shutterstock in 2023 for six more years.

In July, it was revealed that this partnership will allow the Sam Altman-led company to train its models using Shutterstock's extensive library of images, videos, music, and metadata.

However, this revelation has raised questions about OpenAI’s data sourcing practices and the potential ethical implications of using publicly available data without clear consent. Musk has once again criticized the company he co-founded in 2015 and left in 2018, saying, “They stole everything.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has been at odds with OpenAI. The tech billionaire cut off OpenAI’s access to Twitter’s data, just months after acquiring the social media platform. At the time it was reported that Musk felt the $2 million that OpenAI paid annually to license Twitter’s data was insufficient.

This move was seen as a significant blow to OpenAI’s AI development efforts.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has also taken a strong stance on AI data usage, with the country’s IT Minister stating that only trusted AI models will have access to its data. This move underscores the global concern about the ethical use of AI and the need for clear regulations.

Earlier this month, Musk also sued OpenAI for allegedly betraying the founding principles of the AI startup by prioritizing profits for Microsoft Corporation over the benefit of humanity. This lawsuit is part of Musk’s ongoing criticism of OpenAI’s practices. The Altman-led company, in response, refuted the claims regarding the existence of a "founding agreement" for the company's non-profit status and the non-disclosure of source code.

Despite OpenAI’s strong response to the lawsuit, Musk has continued to criticize the company, indicating a deepening rift between the tech billionaire and the AI startup.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock