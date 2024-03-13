Biden Vs. Trump: Voters In Battleground State Of Georgia Increasingly Pick This Candidate As New Poll Throws Up Some Red Flags For President

Loading... Loading...

With President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump clinching nominations on behalf of their respective parties, all eyes are riveted on the prospect of a potential rematch in the Nov. 5 general election.

The results of a new poll published late Tuesday showed that voters in the key battleground state of Georgia chose Trump over Biden in a two-way hypothetical matchup. This is despite the former president’s unconvincing win in the Georgia Republican primary.

What Happened: While asked to pick between Biden and Trump, 51% of Georgia voters sided with Trump compared to 49% siding with Biden, CBS News YouGov poll found. The survey was conducted with a statewide representative sample of 1,133 registered voters in Georgia interviewed between March 4-11.

The 3% lead Trump secured is within the survey’s margin of error of +/- 3.9 points.

More Georgians trust Trump for alleviating their personal financial situation. Forty-eight percent of the respondents said the former president’s policies will make them financially better-off. Nineteen percent said they would not alter their financial situation and 33% said Trump’s policies would worsen their finances.

In comparison, only 22% said Biden’s policies will make them financially better-off. Thirty percent expect the president’s policies to have no effect and 44% said they would worsen their financial situation.

Forty-eight percent of Georgia voters think Trump’s policies would make the U.S. democracy stronger compared to 36% who said the same about Biden. The percentage of voters who said Biden’s and Trump’s policies would weaken the democracy was at 43% and 41%, respectively.

The better performance of Trump on this count could be due to voter perception that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in 2020 and the feeling that the criminal indictments against the former president were politically motivated, CBS News said.

On the controversial Dobbs decision, although most want abortions to be made legal in the state, three in 10 of those who called for legalizing abortion preferred Trump over Biden. Also Biden 2020 voters who think the president is not paying enough attention to inflation and the U.S.-Mexico border could be switching over, the report said.

Why It’s Important: Georgia voted a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election for the first time in decades and Biden’s margin of victory over Trump was a mere 12,000 votes. The CBS News YouGov survey found that Republicans and Trump 2020 voters were more likely to say they would definitely vote compared to Democrats and Biden 2020 voters.

More importantly 45% of the Georgia voters said Trump is still fit to be president even if found guilty for overturning the elections.

For the unversed, Trump is fighting an election interference case in Georgia regarding his alleged role in overturning the 2020 election results in the state.

In the just-concluded primaries in the state, Biden won the Democratic primary with an overwhelming majority of 95.2%. Trump’s showing was not as dominant as Biden in the GOP primary in which he secured 84.5% of the votes, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the contention, snagging 13.2% of the votes.

