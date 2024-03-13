NYPD Group Slams Biden's Judicial Nominee, Alleges Ties With Organizations 'Recharacterizing 9/11'

Loading... Loading...

A New York Police Department association has publicly denounced President Joe Biden‘s judicial nominee, Adeel Abdullah Mangi, for his alleged extremist affiliations, just as the Senate prepares to cast its votes.

What Happened: A New York Police Department association has vehemently criticized President Biden’s choice for a federal appeals court judge, citing connections to extremist sympathizers. The nominee, Mangi, is awaiting a Senate vote.

As reported by Fox News on Wednesday, the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) has expressed strong opposition to Mangi’s nomination to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. They have raised concerns to Senate leaders about Mangi’s alleged ties to groups that have been accused of glorifying convicted murderers of police officers and misrepresenting the 9/11 attacks.

“While this should be sufficient to disqualify Mr. Mangi from serving on a federal court one step below the U.S. Supreme Court, the SBA takes particular exception to his ostensible support for recharacterizing 9/11 as something other than the deadliest foreign terrorist attack on U.S. soil in our nation’s history,” they stated.

The SBA’s letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) denounces Mangi’s lack of judicial experience and his association with organizations that they claim support anti-police sentiments and dangerous conspiracy theories. They specifically point to an event on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which featured speakers with alleged ties to terrorist groups and which the SBA claims attempted to blame the U.S. for the attacks.

See Also: Is ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Headed For Another 40% Surge? Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Bullish Breakout’ F

Mangi’s nomination passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with a narrow party-line vote and is pending a full Senate vote. Despite the SBA’s objections, Mangi has received support from various law enforcement associations and has been lauded by Democrats, including Senator Cory Booker, for his legal expertise and commitment to justice.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates has defended the nomination, highlighting Mangi’s qualifications and dedication to the Constitution. Meanwhile, McConnell has echoed the concerns of law enforcement and Jewish groups, urging the Senate to reject Mangi’s nomination.

Why It Matters: The controversy over Mangi’s nomination comes at a critical juncture for President Biden, who is gearing up for a historic rematch against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. Both Biden and Trump have secured their respective party nominations, marking the first time in 70 years that a presidential election will see a rematch.

Read Next: From Bitcoin’s Sudden Slump To ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer Hinting New Era For SHIB And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.