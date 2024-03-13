Samsung Shifts Gears with New Chip Tech to Compete in Nvidia's AI Chip Dominance

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co SSNLF plans to adopt a chip-making technology that rivals SK Hynix champions to improve its position in producing high-end chips for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

SK Hynix has gained a considerable advantage by becoming the first supplier of HBM3 chips to Nvidia Corp NVDA, capturing over 80% of the market share for these advanced memory products.

The demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, crucial for generative AI, has surged, placing Samsung in a position to catch up with SK Hynix and Micron Technology Inc MU, who have been more active in collaborations with Nvidia, Reuters reports.

Samsung’s reluctance to move away from its non-conductive film (NCF) technology, which has led to production issues, has been a significant factor in its lagging position.

In contrast, Hynix’s shift to the mass reflow molded underfill (MR-MUF) technique has proven more effective.

Recent developments indicate that Samsung has issued purchase orders for equipment capable of handling the MUF technique, signaling a strategic shift to enhance HBM production yields.

Samsung’s production yields for its HBM3 chips are currently estimated at 10-20%, significantly lower than SK Hynix’s 60-70% yield rates for its HBM3 production.

Nvidia stock has gained 91% year-to-date thanks to the artificial intelligence frenzy as Big Techs keep splurging on their AI ambitions. Therefore, it keeps attracting global chip suppliers who wish to tap into the demand surge.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.96% at $927.95 premarket on last check Wednesday.

