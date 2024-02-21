Samsung Divests ASML Stake to Bolster Chipmaking Capabilities Amid Global Tech Race

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co SSNLF has recently divested its entire remaining stake in ASML Holding NV ASML during the December quarter, marking a strategic move to diversify and expand its footprint in the chipmaking industry.

This divestiture involved the sale of approximately 1.58 million shares, representing a 0.4% stake in the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker. According to Samsung’s latest quarterly financial disclosures, this stake had an estimated value of about 1.26 trillion won ($930 million) as of the end of September, Bloomberg cites earlier company reports.

The initial acquisition of a 3% stake in ASML by Samsung in 2012, costing around 700 billion won, highlighted the South Korean tech giant’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in the semiconductor sector.

However, Samsung started to pare down this investment by selling half of its stake in 2016 and has continued to reduce its holdings from the second quarter of the last year.

In August, Samsung slashed over 50% of its investment in ASML to bolster its semiconductor manufacturing division.

This strategic realignment underscores Samsung’s broader ambitions to enhance its competitive stance in global chipmaking.

Specifically, Samsung is intensifying efforts to surpass its competitor, SK Hynix Inc, in producing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.

These chips are crucial for powering Nvidia Corp’s NVDA accelerators, which are at the forefront of training artificial intelligence technologies. Additionally, Samsung is focusing on closing the gap with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, the industry leader in contract chip manufacturing, further emphasizing its commitment to securing a leading position in the high-tech semiconductor market.

In December, Samsung and ASML committed to invest 1 trillion South Korean won ($760 million) in a new facility in South Korea. The plant will focus on developing semiconductor processing technology.

Price Action: ASML shares traded lower by 1.29% at $897.80 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

