Elon Musk Reacts As Jim Jordan Calls Out 'Double Standard' In Biden Classified Documents Probe

Elon Musk concurred with Rep. Jim Jordan‘s (R-Ohio) criticism of President Joe Biden for not facing legal consequences over the handling of classified documents.

What Happened: Musk, the CEO of Tesla, took to the social media platform X formerly known as Twitter to express his agreement with Jordan’s stance on Biden’s handling of classified documents. Jordan had highlighted Biden’s non-prosecution despite having over 12 classified documents during his tenure at the University of Delaware.

The documents were linked to Biden’s service on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Musk’s comment, which simply said “Yup,” was in response to Jordan’s post, which questioned the apparent double standard in the treatment of classified information.

Why It Matters: In February, Special Counsel Robert Hur‘s investigation into President Joe Biden‘s handling of classified documents culminated without the filing of criminal charges, despite findings of willful retention and disclosure of sensitive military and national security information.

Moreover, the report contradicts the White House's previous claims that Biden was unaware of the classified documents in his home and office. This adds to the mounting concerns over Biden's memory lapses.

Musk’s agreement with Jordan’s criticism of Biden’s handling of classified documents is notable. This isn’t the first time Musk has publicly supported Jordan’s views. In November, Musk had labeled Jordan’s report on government-led censorship before the 2020 elections as a “big deal.”

Earlier this year, Jordan also defended Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, amid scrutiny over his foreign business dealings. Jordan dismissed the allegations against Kushner as baseless and described the investigations into Kushner as “ridiculous.”

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote