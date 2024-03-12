Elon Musk Rebrands Another Part Of X, Ditches 'Trust' For Just 'Safety:' 'Euphemism For Censorship'

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced a rebranding of X's (formerly Twitter) Trust & Safety group to simply @Safety, saying "trust is something that must be earned."

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to express his views on trust and censorship. He stated, "Any organization that puts ‘Trust’ in their name cannot be trusted, as that is obviously a euphemism for censorship."

He further revealed Twitter’s renaming of its Trust & Safety group to @Safety, with the goal of ensuring compliance with existing laws protecting people’s safety.

This move comes in the backdrop of Musk’s dispute with Yoel Roth, the former Head of Trust and Safety.

During his tenure, Musk has previously criticized Roth for his alleged inaction regarding child image issues on the platform.

Why It Matters: Musk’s decision to rename the group is significant in light of his previous confrontations over Twitter’s censorship practices.

He has positioned himself as a vocal advocate for free speech and has been critical of censorship demands made by authoritarian governments. Since his takeover, the tech mogul’s Twitter has seen the exit of two Heads of Trust and Safety.

This rebranding also follows an incident where Musk himself was censored on his own social media platform when one of his posts was flagged as “sensitive” and hidden from user view.

With this latest move, Musk seems to be taking a step towards addressing concerns over censorship while emphasizing the importance of earning trust.

