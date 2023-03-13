Apple Inc. AAPL AirPods might soon receive a significant upgrade with new hearing health features — and it could convert the device into a “health tool.”

What Happened: In his weekly “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple would upgrade the next-generation AirPods line to make it “become a health tool in the next year or two,” reported AppleInsider.

This might include the ability to “get hearing data of some sort.” Simply put, Apple AirPods will likely consist of hearing health features in the coming years.

Apple already provides features like Live Listen to enhance users’ hearing by picking up audio from an iPhone and Conversation Boost in AirPods Pro — an assistive technology that makes hearing nearby conversations easier.

However, the “health tool” upgrade could significantly elevate Apple’s hearing-related offerings, the report noted.

Earlier in 2021also, it was reported that Apple is trying to evolve AirPods into a health device, including enhancing hearing, reading body temperature, and monitoring posture.

Why It’s Important: In November last year, a study published in iScience journal from Cell Press stated that AirPods Pro met four of five standards of personal sound amplification products.

After extensive testing, they found that AirPods Pro may have the potential to be a hearing-assistive device.

