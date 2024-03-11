US Military Ship En Route To Build Temporary Pier In Gaza Strip For Humanitarian Relief

Loading... Loading...

A U.S. military ship has been dispatched to construct a temporary pier off the Gaza Strip, aiming to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region.

What Happened: General Frank S. Besson, a logistical-support vessel, departed from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia on Saturday, reported The Wall Street Journal.

This initiative comes in the wake of President Joe Biden‘s announcement during his State of the Union speech, where he pledged to set up the pier to facilitate the unloading of emergency supplies. The aim is to address the severe shortages of food, water, shelter, and medical services for Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.

The U.S. military will take approximately 60 days to install the temporary pier. The aid will be unloaded onto U.S. military support vessels, which will then transport it to an approximately 1,800-foot-long, two-lane causeway attached to the shore. Biden has assured that no U.S. troops will be on the ground, and the pier will be secured by local forces and the Israeli military.

The Pentagon stated that approximately 1,100 military personnel will be deployed to assist with the pier.

On Saturday, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that the Israeli military is overseeing the construction of a temporary pier.

See Also: Despite Lead Over Joe Biden, Donald Trump Is Falling Behind In One Respect When It Comes To Battleground

Why It Matters: The U.S. intervention to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly planned to invade Rafah, a move that could further exacerbate the situation.

Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel declined to send a delegation to Cairo for further negotiations, casting doubt on the possibility of a truce before the start of Ramadan.

Earlier, China had warned of a potential “serious humanitarian disaster” in Gaza, urging Israel to halt its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The U.S. intervention could be a crucial step in addressing this pressing issue.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Super Tuesday Exit Poll Data Shows How He Will Be In Presidential Election: ‘Path To Defeat Donald Is Clearly Emerging’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.