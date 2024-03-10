From Biden's Tax Proposal For Tech Giants Like Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos To Powell Sounding Optimistic Note On Economy And More: Economics Weekend Roundup

Loading... Loading...

The past week was buzzing with significant developments, from the White House to Wall Street. President Joe Biden targeted billionaires in his State of the Union address, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee, and several key sectors showed signs of recovery and volatility. Here’s a recap of the notable stories from the past week.

Biden’s Tax Proposal Targets Tech Titans

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden proposed a tax overhaul targeting the wealthiest Americans. Among those likely to be affected by the new tax code are tech giants Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and investor Warren Buffett. The President criticized previous tax policies that favored the top 1% and asserted that a fair tax code would help in investing in health care, education, defense, and more. Read the full article here.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies On Economic Trajectory

Returning to Capitol Hill for his second day of Senate testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave an optimistic outlook on the U.S. economy. He highlighted the Fed’s anticipation of continued strong growth, a robust labor market, and progress in reducing inflation. If these expectations hold, the Fed plans to begin easing its presently restrictive policy stance this year. Read the full article here.

Recovery In Asia’s Emerging Markets Led by TSMC, Samsung

After significant losses in 2022, recovery in Asia’s emerging markets has begun, driven by tech stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM and Samsung Electronics Co SSNLF. The recovery has been particularly notable in manufactured goods sectors, which are closely tied to the performance of the U.S. economy. Read the full article here.

Natural Gas Prices Surge As Top US Producer Cuts Output

Natural gas prices saw a significant rise after EQT Corporation EQT, the largest U.S. producer, announced a reduction in output due to low prices. The announcement led to a jump in U.S. natural gas futures and an increase in the shares of EQT Corporation. Read the full article here.

Private Employment Growth in February Misses Forecasts

The rate of employment growth in private U.S. businesses for February fell short of expectations, suggesting a deceleration in labor market dynamics. According to a report by Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP, private employers added 140,000 new jobs, lower than the projected 150,000. Read the full article here.

Joe Biden in Michigan via Shutterstock.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ananya Gairola The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.