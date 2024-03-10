Loading... Loading...

Over the week, the tech world buzzed with a mix of revelation, prediction, and a dash of humor. Major highlights included Sergey Brin’s admission about the rushed and flawed Gemini image generator, Cathie Wood’s warning about a potential correction in chip stocks, and Elon Musk’s playful jab at AI chatbot ChatGPT. Without further ado, let’s dive into the top stories of the weekend.

Sergey Brin’s Gemini Confession

Co-founder of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Sergey Brin, owned up to the “messed up” Gemini image generator at the AGI House hackathon. This admission comes in the wake of CEO Sundar Pichai’s acceptance of the “completely unacceptable” errors in the AI chatbot. Brin attributed the issues to inadequate testing. Read the full article here.

Cathie Wood’s Chip Stock Predicament

ARK Investment Management’s CEO, Cathie Wood, expressed concerns about a potential market correction in the semiconductor sector during an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek Radio. She attributed her prediction to improvements in the supply chain, emphasizing that it’s not the end of the industry, but rather a possible correction. Read the full article here.

See Also: ‘DOGE Will Go… Possibly To $100:’ Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Will Skyrocket In Event Of ‘Hyperbitcoinization’

Microsoft’s AI Tool Controversy

A disturbing revelation came from Shane Jones, a principal software engineering manager at Microsoft Corp MSFT. He discovered that the company’s AI image generator, Copilot Designer, was producing alarming and inappropriate images, a clear violation of Microsoft’s responsible AI principles. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Google’s AI Threat Prediction

Long before Alphabet’s recent AI chatbot issues, a former Google engineer had warned about the impending AI threat to the search engine. The recent Gemini fiasco has reignited conversations around this looming challenge. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s AI Banter

Adding a lighter note to the weekend, Tesla Inc’s CEO, Elon Musk, took a jab at AI chatbot ChatGPT in the wake of Bitcoin’s tumultuous week. His comment came in response to a post comparing the accuracy of ChatGPT and xAI’s Grok in real-time Bitcoin updates. Read the full article here.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Gears Up For A ‘Potential Rebound’

Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.