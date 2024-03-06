Microsoft Engineer Raises Alarm Over AI Tool Copilot Generating 'Disturbing' Graphic Content, Ignoring Copyrights: 'An Eye-Opening Moment'

Loading... Loading...

A Microsoft Corp MSFT AI engineer has uncovered that the company’s AI image generator, Copilot Designer, has been producing “disturbing” images that violate the tech giant’s responsible AI principles.

What Happened: Shane Jones, a principal software engineering manager at Microsoft, disclosed that the AI tool has been generating images of “demons and monsters,” violent scenes, and underage drinking and drug use, among other concerning content, reported CNBC on Wednesday.

"It was an eye-opening moment," Jones, who continues to test the image generator, said in an interview. "It's when I first realized, wow this is really not a safe model."

Jones, who has been testing the product for vulnerabilities, reported his findings to Microsoft in December. Despite acknowledging the concerns, the company has not taken the product off the market. Jones has since escalated the matter by reaching out to the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft’s board of directors.

He has also highlighted the potential risks associated with the AI tool, especially in the context of the upcoming elections, which could exacerbate the issue of misinformation online.

"We are committed to addressing any and all concerns employees have in accordance with our company policies, and appreciate employee efforts in studying and testing our latest technology to further enhance its safety," a Microsoft spokesperson said, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The Copilot Designer is not the only AI model facing issues. Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, also faced criticism for its AI image generator as a result of rushed product shipping and internal misalignment. The tool was temporarily sidelined following user complaints of inaccurate photos and questionable responses.

Earlier, Microsoft’s AI upgrade, Copilot for Microsoft 365, received mixed reviews from testers, raising concerns about its value proposition. Despite initial enthusiasm, testers expressed reservations about the software’s performance, particularly in programs like Excel and PowerPoint, and questioned whether the $30 per user price tag was justified.

On the other hand, Elon Musk recently took a dig at AI chatbot ChatGPT following Bitcoin’s turbulent week. The tweet by DogeDesigner read: “Grok vs ChatGPT: Grok – Bitcoin just broke its all-time high. ChatGPT – Bitcoin has not broken its all-time high. Grok is the most real-time AI. ChatGPT failed, yet again.”

