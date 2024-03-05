Elon Musk Mocks ChatGPT As xAI's Grok Gives 'Real Time' Updates On Bitcoin's Soaring Price

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday took a dig at AI chatbot ChatGPT following Bitcoin’s BTC/USD turbulent week. The apex cryptocurrency soared to an all-time high on Coinbase only to experience a drop to $63,000.

What Happened: Musk’s comment came in response to a post by DogeDesigner, who compared xAI’s Grok‘s reply to that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT on Bitcoin’s price.

The tweet by DogeDesigner read: “Grok vs ChatGPT: Grok – Bitcoin just broke its all-time high. ChatGPT – Bitcoin has not broken its all-time high. Grok is the most real-time AI. ChatGPT failed, yet again.”

Musk added his take by stating, “Real-time systems ftw.”

Tuesday was particularly newsworthy for Bitcoin, which surged to a new pinnacle of all-time highs to $69,170 on some exchanges only to plunge over $5000 the same day.

Why It Matters: Musk is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with OpenAI, the AI research firm he helped found.

Musk has leveled serious accusations against OpenAI, including breach of contract and fiduciary duty, as well as engaging in unfair business practices.

He argues in his lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, that OpenAI has departed from its original open-source ethos in favor of a profit-driven relationship with Microsoft. The suit said, “OpenAI has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft.1 Under its new Board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $63,249, marking a 7.45% decrease over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

