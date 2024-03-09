Former NSA 'Perplexed' Over Reports Of Trump Receiving Intelligence Briefings: 'Puts Whatever He Is Told At Risk Of Being Disclosed'

Loading... Loading...

John Bolton, the former national security adviser, expressed his confusion over reports suggesting that former President Donald Trump could receive intelligence briefings if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee.

What Happened: Bolton voiced his bewilderment over the Biden administration’s reported decision to provide Trump with intelligence briefings. The former President has a controversial history with classified documents.

“I'm somewhat perplexed myself that the Biden White House has apparently agreed that he'll get these briefings,” Bolton said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Friday. "I don't think it makes any sense. And I think it, really, puts whatever he is told at risk of being disclosed."

He went on to say, “If the Biden administration has determined that let this happen, I would impose conditions on the briefings. I wouldn’t let any advisors in the room with Donald Trump. So, if the information does leak out, we know exactly where it came from.”

Adding, “And, I wouldn’t show him or leave him any documents or photographs. I’d just give a verbal briefing that hopefully could minimize the downside risk of him revealing something.”

Trump is currently facing 40 charges related to mishandling classified records and obstructing the government from retrieving them after he left the White House. These files reportedly contained national defense and weapons information, some of which were marked as top secret.

President Joe Biden has also been accused of retaining documents from his time as vice president. A special counsel report released in February found that Biden “willfully” retained classified documents but did not press charges, instead portraying him as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

In light of the report, Trump has pushed for his own case to be dismissed.

Why It Matters: The decision to provide Trump with intelligence briefings, despite his legal troubles, comes at a time when he is facing criticism from the Biden administration. In a recent State of the Union address, Biden took aim at Trump, accusing him of actions that undermined democracy and hindered immigration reform.

Trump’s potential re-election campaign has also been a topic of discussion, with both him and Biden emerging victorious in the Super Tuesday contests, setting the stage for a potential rematch in the upcoming general election.

