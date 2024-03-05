Trump Vs. Haley: Former President Hits Record Lead In GOP Race After Wins In South Carolina, Michigan And More

Loading... Loading...

A new 2024 election poll of registered Republican voters shows that former President Donald Trump grew his lead over GOP primary rival Nikki Haley ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5.

What Happened: According to the latest Morning Consult poll, the percentage of Trump supporters compared to Haley supporters are as follows (last week‘s poll results are in parentheses):

Haley struggled to beat Trump in early-voting states, including New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri and North Dakota, as well as her home state of South Carolina, where she was governor for eight years.

Haley did secure her first primary victory in Washington D.C.

Trump currently leads the race with 273 delegates, compared to Haley’s 43.

The tally is likely to change once all votes are counted for Super Tuesday, which could either mark a turning point in the election or the potential end of Haley's 2024 presidential campaign.

Republicans in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia headed to the polls Tuesday. This represents the largest total of states and delegates available to the candidates during the primary season.

Around 36% of the 2024 primary delegates up for grabs.

A recent Super Tuesday poll showed Haley failing to get more than 28% support in eight states.

Related Link: Trump To Dominate Super Tuesday Over Haley? Crypto Bettors Picking States He’ll Do The Best, Worst

Loading... Loading...

Why It's Important: Trump's lead grew to 65 points, hitting new records for the full week despite his four indictments.

Trump's lead has been fairly consistent in the 62 to 63 points range. That’s especially the case since pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race.

Haley's net favorability hit new lows again, with the lowest marks since tracking began in December 2022. The former UN Ambassador’s favorability ranking is only five points higher than her unfavorable ranking in the latest poll.

It was recently announced that some big donors have ceased financing Haley's campaign.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Voters Want A Biden-Haley Ticket Vs. Biden-Harris: 1 Presidential Pair Is Likely To Win 2024 Election