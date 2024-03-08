Trump's Niece Says Super Tuesday Exit Poll Data Shows How He Will Be In Presidential Election: 'Path To Defeat Donald Is Clearly Emerging'

Loading... Loading...

Super Tuesday results from the Republican presidential primary elections came in overwhelmingly in favor of Donald Trump, leading up to the only other serious contender, Nikki Haley, throwing in the towel. The former president’s niece Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, on Tuesday offered a different take after crunching the exit poll numbers.

Media Backing Of Trump: The fact that the “twice-impeached, 91-count criminal-indicted defendant” became the “de-factor Republican nominee” for the U.S. Presidency is “horrifying,” said Mary Trump in a substack post.

She took exception to mainstream media calling the election even before the polls opened. “The degree to which Donald's criminality, alleged and actual, authoritarianism, bigotry, and unfitness (both characterological and temperamental) all continue to be normalized by a weak, complacent, and, in some cases complicit media, it surpasses belief,” she said.

Exit Data Offers Hope: The exit data following the Super Tuesday polls suggests how weak her uncle will be in the general election, Mary Trump said.

“When I hear what some Republican voters are actually saying, I feel hope – not because we know anything with certainty, but because a path to defeat Donald is clearly emerging,” said the psychologist and podcaster.

What Haley accomplished despite dropping out of the race was more important, Mary Trump said. “She helped to cultivate a significant and growing electorate — Never-Trump Republicans,” she said. These voters, the psychologist said, include “Republicans who never supported Donald” and “Republicans who previously voted for Donald, but are now waking up.”

The second group provides the biggest chance for “coalition-building” in 2024 because they were really engaged, she said, adding that these are the swing voters President Joe Biden’s team needs to tap into and there are so many such in the swing states.

“It's telling that Haley performed best in the states that are the most important for Democrats to win like Virginia and Colorado where she pulled in over 33% of the vote,” Mary Trump said.

Drawing upon inferences from exit poll data, the former president’s niece noted that in North Carolina, which is a better representation of the country, a significant 66% of Haley voters said Donald Trump was not mentally fit to be president and 81% said they weren’t an “automatic vote for Donald.”

The Commonality: Mary Trump said Haley voters have more in common with Biden voters. Citing ABC News poll data, she noted that 76% of Haley voters oppose a federal abortion vote and 60% support a chance for most undocumented immigrants to apply for legal status.

As opposed to 59% of Donald Trump voters who said they were angry about the way things were going in the country, only 21% of Haley voters thought likewise, she said.

“These people need to hear just how much they have in common with Democrats, and just how determined Donald Trump is to derail progress on the issues they claim to care about while destroying everything they claim to value,” she added.

Mary Trump also noted that her uncle insulted Haley’s voters and tried to bully them into voting for him. “It's now up to us to remind these voters what Donald really thinks of them, and how unwelcome they will be in their own party—every chance we get,” she said.

