Palantir CEO Alex Karp At AIPCon: 'Your Enterprise Reimagined, And No Steak Dinner'

Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR hosted its annual AIPCon on Thursday with more than 60 customers showcasing real-world use cases for the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp introduced the event with opening remarks that highlighted the value of AIP and AIP Bootcamps.

"The whole reason for the bootcamp is to show you something in action that is yours, that you own, that creates enormous value for you, more value for you than what you are paying us and shows you how you can re-imagine your enterprise," Karp said.

Karp spoke about the potential for companies and institutions to quickly improve production and processes, as well as Palantir's ability to deliver customized and practical results.

"Your enterprise reimagined, and no steak dinner. That's what Palantir is offering," the Palantir CEO said.

Karp said AIP customers are "early movers" in the AI revolution, making so much progress that competitors and “non-believers” will be unable to catch up.

Some of the companies showcasing their work in Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform on Thursday include General Mills, Inc. GIS, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW and Archer Aviation, Inc. ACHR.

PLTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Palantir shares were up 1.78% at $26.64 at the time of publication.

Image from Shutterstock