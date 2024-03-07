Google Rivals With Apple One With New Bundled Features For UK Subscribers

Loading... Loading...

In a strategic move to enhance its subscription services, Google One has introduced a new bundle for U.K. subscribers, adding value to its cloud storage plans with the inclusion of Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium. This development comes amid a competitive landscape where tech giants are vying for a larger share of the subscription service market.

What Happened: Google One subscribers in the U.K. now have access to Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium as part of their cloud storage plans, albeit with a catch, TechRadar reported on Thursday.

These additional features are currently exclusive to the U.K. market. Users began receiving notifications about the update via email.

Moreover, there is no mention of this update on the U.K. Google One pricing page, though it appears to be available with plans of 2TB or more.

The rollout seems to be gradual or limited, as some TechRadar staff with Google One subscriptions have not received any notification. Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium services provide additional security and health insights, respectively, and are individually priced at £8 ($10.21) and £7.99 ($10.20) per month in the U.K.

At the time of writing the article, Google has yet to respond to the queries sent by Benzinga.

This bundling strategy positions Google One as a more formidable rival to Apple One, especially with the recent introduction of a Google One AI Premium plan featuring the Gemini Advanced AI model.

Why It Matters: The bundling of Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium into Google One’s UK subscriptions is a significant step for Alphabet Inc. in the competitive cloud services market. This move comes at a time when Google Cloud has been vocal about its concerns regarding Microsoft’s potential monopoly in cloud computing, which could stifle innovation in areas like generative AI.

Furthermore, the bundling strategy may also be seen as a response to recent legal challenges faced by competitors like Apple Inc. which has been accused of monopolizing digital storage through iCloud. A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that Apple imposes restrictions that effectively bind customers to its iCloud service, highlighting the contentious nature of the digital storage market.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

