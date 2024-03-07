Tesla Introduces 2-Seater Model Y In France Aimed At Businesses

Loading... Loading...

U.S. EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has introduced a new 2-seater version of its global best-seller Model Y SUV in France in a bid to appeal to businesses.

What Happened: As per Tesla Senior Account Manager Clement Maguet, France currently has a fleet of around 6.3 million commercial vehicles, most of which are powered by diesel. Tesla is seeking to replace these diesel cars with its two-seater version of the Model Y.

With just two front seats, these vehicles will provide more storage and are meant for the transportation of goods as well as for use as an emergency vehicle, the executive said in a post on LinkedIn.

The version will be showcased at stores across France between March 4 and July 30, he added.

Why It Matters: The new version has a storage capacity of 2,158 liters and a range of 565 km, higher even than the range touted on the Long Range version of the vehicle. The price of the new version, however, is not known.

Consumer Model Y vehicles in France are available with five seats and start at 42,990 euros. In 2023, Tesla sold over 37,000 Model Ys in the French market.

