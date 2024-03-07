Meta's Facebook Plans To Unveil AI-Powered Video Recommendations Beyond TikTok-Like Reels

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META has revealed its ongoing plans to develop a single AI model to power video recommendations across all its platforms.

What Happened: Tom Alison, the head of Facebook, disclosed the company’s ambitious AI project at Morgan Stanley’s tech conference in San Francisco on Wednesday. The AI model is part of Meta’s technology roadmap that extends to 2026, reported CNBC.

The AI model is designed to revolutionize Meta’s video recommendation engine, covering all its platforms, including the TikTok-like Reels short video service and more traditional, longer videos. This marks a shift from Meta’s previous approach of using separate models for each product.

"We've really focused on kind of investing more in making sure that we can scale these models up with the right kind of hardware," he said.

Meta’s AI investment includes substantial spending on Nvidia graphics processing units to bolster its AI systems. This investment is a part of the company’s broader AI development strategy.

Alison explained that Meta’s AI roadmap’s initial phase involved transitioning its recommendation systems to GPUs from traditional computer chips, resulting in improved product performance. The company then developed a new model architecture, which led to an 8% to 10% increase in Reels watch time on the core Facebook app.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is currently in “phase 3” of re-architecting its system, aiming to validate the technology and extend it across multiple products. The company also plans to use its stockpile of GPUs for broader generative AI efforts, including the development of digital assistants.

Why It Matters: Meta’s AI initiative comes amid a period of change for the company. Earlier this week, it was reported that Meta has been undergoing a prolonged process of evaluating individual employee performance for 2023, leading to concerns about potential layoffs.

The tech giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $40.11 billion last month, which was up 25% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $39.17 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

