Elon Musk Retorts With 'Change Your Name' After OpenAI Assembles All-Star Cast To Respond To Lawsuit

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has continued his criticism of OpenAI, asking the startup to rename itself because it won't open-source its AI technology.

This comes after OpenAI posted its first official response to Musk's lawsuit, authored by its president Greg Brockman, former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and Sam Altman, among others.

What Happened: Musk retorted with "Change your name" after OpenAI's response to a lawsuit by the tech billionaire.

While Musk's response was curt, he has been a vocal critic of OpenAI for a long time now. One of his criticisms is that the AI technologies developed by the company are not open source, and as such, in violation of the company's founding principles.

Musk went ahead and sued OpenAI and its CEO Altman over it, accusing the company of "refining AGI" to "maximize profits" for its biggest investor, Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

Musk did something similar after OpenAI revealed Sora AI, taking a dig at the company for its closed-source technologies despite having "Open" in its name.

He also tried to wrest control of OpenAI but failed after resistance from other co-founders of the company.

Musk founded his own AI startup in 2023, xAI – interestingly, it is a for-profit entity, which suggests Musk is not allergic to profits as far as AI is concerned.

Why It Matters: Musk has maintained his stance that OpenAI embrace open source and stick to its founding principles. However, the AI startup said in its first official response that it is "sad it's come to this with someone we deeply admired."

But before going to war, Musk and Altman admired each other. Altman even thought it would be "really helpful" to have Musk on board since it would help the company attract talent.

