This Google-Backed AI Model Could Help Sundar Pichai Achieve What Gemini Couldn't: Beat OpenAI's GPT-4

AI startup Anthropic has introduced its latest generative AI model, Claude 3, claiming it outperforms rivals like OpenAI’s GPT-4, helping it chalk a victory that Google has not yet been able to.

What Happened: Anthropic, backed by tech giants Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, unveiled Claude 3, an enhanced version of its predecessor Claude 2.1.

The company asserts that its models surpass the industry’s best on several metrics, including graduate-level reasoning and math problem-solving.

The new model comes in three sizes: Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Haiku.

These multimodal Gen AI models are capable of processing information from various formats like photos, graphs, and PDFs.

The company touts its Gen AI models for its superior analysis and forecasting capabilities, content creation, code generation, and multilingual conversation skills.

Anthropic also claims its pricing is unmatched. The Opus and Sonnet models are available on claude.ai and the Claude API in 159 countries. The Haiku model, described as the “fastest” and most “cost-effective,” will be available soon.

In benchmark tests, Claude 3 Opus scored 86.8% on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) test, slightly outperforming GPT-4 (86.4%) and Gemini Ultra (83.7%). The MMLU test evaluates world knowledge and problem-solving abilities across 57 subjects.

Anthropic highlights that Claude 3 Opus outperformed GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra on the Multilingual Math parameter, even though it was tested using 0-shot instead of the 8-shot evaluation for the OpenAI and Google models.

Why It Matters: The AI space has been rife with competition, with Google and OpenAI being key players.

In late 2023, Google launched Gemini, its major counter to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

However, the company faced criticism over staging its AI video demonstration and rushing the product’s launch, leading to Gemini’s image mess.

Amid this backdrop, Anthropic’s Claude 3 emerges as a strong contender, potentially reshaping the AI landscape.

