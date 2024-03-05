Sam Altman's OpenAI Responds To Elon Musk's Lawsuit With Sorrow: 'Sad It's Come To This With Someone We Deeply Admired'

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI has issued a response to Elon Musk’s lawsuit, expressing regret over the legal dispute with the tech billionaire.

What Happened: OpenAI, in a blog post on Tuesday, addressed the lawsuit filed by Musk against the company, its CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman last week. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, accused the company of deviating from its original mission of creating responsible AI.

In the blog post, OpenAI stated that Musk’s lawsuit was a result of his unsuccessful attempts to integrate the company into Tesla. “We’re sad that it’s come to this with someone whom we’ve deeply admired,” OpenAI wrote, “someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI’s mission without him.”

Musk’s lawsuit alleges that OpenAI’s close ties with Microsoft. have compromised its original mission of developing open-source technology free from undue corporate influence.

OpenAI did not initially comment on Musk’s lawsuit. However, in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg, the company stated that it “categorically disagrees” with the lawsuit.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between Musk and OpenAI. Musk, who is no longer involved with the company, has accused OpenAI of turning into a closed-source subsidiary of Microsoft, alleging that the company is now refining AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft.

OpenAI, on the other hand, has suggested that Musk’s claims stem from his regret over not being part of the company’s current success. The company has also previously acknowledged Musk’s potential to help recruit talent for the AI startup.

Meanwhile, Musk has expressed readiness to take on OpenAI and Microsoft after their investment in an AI startup working on building the world’s first autonomous humanoid robot.

