Why Bitcoin SV Is Getting Hammered

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD is trading lower by some 15% to $97.12 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several crypto-related stocks and altcoins are trading lower amid Bitcoin pulling back following a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, often serving as a benchmark for the entire market. Many altcoins, including Bitcoin SV, tend to follow Bitcoin’s price movements closely. When Bitcoin experiences a significant pullback after reaching a new all-time high, it can trigger selling pressure across the entire cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin SV.

Cryptocurrency markets are also known for their speculative nature, with prices driven by factors such as news, speculation, and market dynamics rather than intrinsic value. When Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high, it often attracts speculative traders looking to capitalize on short-term price movements.

However, once Bitcoin starts to pull back, these traders may quickly exit their positions, leading to increased selling pressure on other cryptocurrencies like BSV.

What's Going On?

Tuesday saw Bitcoin mimic a rollercoaster, hitting a record high above $69,000 before sharply dropping by 10% around 3:00 p.m. ET, its largest daily decline since November 2022. Various speculations, including a flash crash and profit-taking, circulated to explain the downturn, but no clear explanation emerged within the crypto community…Read More