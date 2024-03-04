What's Going On With Coinbase Stock As Bitcoin Rallies Above $66K?

Loading... Loading...

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares are trading higher Monday amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin. Here's a look at what to know.

What To Know:

The Bitcoin rally picked up steam over the weekend, and the cryptocurrency is currently trading above the $66,000 mark.

Last Wednesday, Coinbase's trading platform experienced a major outage amid increased traffic as Bitcoin hit $64,000. The outage lasted for several hours and many users reported incorrect balances of $0.

“Due to increased traffic, some customers may still see errors in login, sends, receives and with some payment methods. Rest assured your funds are safe,” Coinbase said on its status page.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that although the platform had prepared for a surge of user traffic, the traffic has exceeded the company's expectations.

COIN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Coinbase shares are up 6.68% at $219.53 at the time of publication.

Image: 99Art from Shutterstock