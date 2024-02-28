Kim Jong Un's First North Korean Spy Satellite 'Alive' And Maneuvering, Says Expert

Loading... Loading...

A space expert has confirmed that North Korea’s first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, is operational and capable of maneuvering in orbit.

What Happened: The satellite, which was launched in November, has been successfully maneuvering its orbit, according to Reuters. This indicates that Pyongyang has control over the spacecraft, although its exact capabilities remain unknown.

“The manoeuvre proves that Malligyong-1 is not dead, and that North-Korea has control over the satellite – something that was disputed,” Marco Langbroek, a satellite expert at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands said.

Langbroek, noted that the satellite raised its perigee, the lowest point in its orbit, from 488 km to 497 km from Feb. 19-24. This maneuver confirms that the satellite is operational and under North Korea’s control.

Langbroek also pointed out that the satellite’s ability to raise its orbit is a significant development, as it could potentially extend the satellite’s lifespan by countering orbital decay with its onboard propulsion system.

Why It Matters: The confirmation of the satellite’s functionality is a significant development for North Korea, which has pledged to launch three more spy satellites in 2024. This announcement comes in the wake of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un‘s declaration of intent to launch three additional spy satellites while reevaluating reconciliation efforts with South Korea amid strained relations.

The satellite’s operational status also raises concerns about its potential for espionage, given that it was purported to have captured detailed images of strategic locations in South Korea and beyond, including U.S. military bases, during its initial launch in November.

Kim Jong Un reportedly received images of key U.S. locations, including the White House and Pentagon, taken by the satellite. The satellite’s maneuverability could potentially enhance North Korea’s surveillance capabilities, further escalating tensions in the region.

Moreover, North Korea’s recent leveraging of AI for tech theft and nuclear funding has raised concerns about the potential for the satellite to be used for cyber espionage, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

