Trump Surges To Biggest Lead Against Biden This Presidential Election Cycle, New Poll Finds: Will Incumbent's Pro-Democracy Credentials Save The Day For Him?

With a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump looking like a foregone conclusion, new poll results published on Sunday showed general voter disgruntlement toward both candidates. But one candidate appears to be a bit more appealing, riding on a relatively better assessment of his handling of the economy.

Biden Vs. Trump: Trump leads Biden by a margin of 52%-48% in a hypothetical 2024 election matchup, a new CBS/YouGov poll found.

The survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,159 U.S. adult residents interviewed between Feb. 28-March 1, with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 points.

When those favoring Trump were asked the reason for their preference, a majority (51%) said it was because they like him. On the other hand, the plurality of voters supporting Biden said their backing was more of a vote against Trump (47%). Only 31% said they chose Biden because they like him.

The sentiment comes close on the heels of another poll, which found that former first lady Michelle Obama was the top choice among Democrats to potentially replace Biden.

Voters Not Keen On Rematch: Most respondents view a potential rematch between Biden and Trump as either negative or depressing. Forty-eight percent are negative about it, and 42% said they see it as a depressing outcome. Only 28% saw the prospect as exciting and 20% were positive.

Economy Is Sore Spot For Biden: Only 33% of the respondents rated Biden’s presidency as excellent or good compared to 46% who said the same about Trump. Sixty-five percent of the voters said the economy was either very good or fairly good when Trump was president. In comparison, only 39% of respondents rated the current state of the economy under Biden as either very good or fairly good.

Looking ahead, about 22% of the respondents said they expect a recession over the next year and 27% said the economy is slowing but is not headed to a recession. Voters are also generally downbeat about their personal financial situation. Forty-eight percent said their personal financial situation has gotten a little or lot worse and 29% said it remains the same.

The economy was mentioned as a major election issue by 82% of the respondents, while an appreciable proportion also mentioned the state of democracy, the border crisis, crime, gun policy and abortion as pressing issues.

Fifty-five percent of the voters said a second Biden term would result in a rise in prices, while a more modest 34% said a second Trump term would cause prices to increase.

Despite Trump’s criminal indictments, almost an equal number of voters said that U.S. democracy and the rule of law would be safe under Biden (34%) and Trump (33%) following the election.

