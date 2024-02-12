Trump Tops Biden In Economic Trust Despite Recent Growth, Poll Shows

Loading... Loading...

A recent poll reveals that Americans trust Donald Trump more than Joe Biden to manage the US economy, despite months of robust growth. This finding highlights the challenges Biden faces in convincing voters of the effectiveness of his economic policies.

What Happened: A survey conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business found that 42% of Americans believe Trump would be a better steward of the US economy, compared to 31% who chose Biden. A significant 21% of respondents expressed no trust in either, reported The Financial Times on Monday.

The poll results add to a challenging week for Biden, who has been criticized following a judicial report that described him as an “elderly man with a poor memory”. Despite this, Biden’s aides and other Democrats have defended the president’s fitness for office.

Interestingly, Trump’s advantage over Biden persists even as voters report modest improvements in their personal financial conditions and their outlook for the overall economy. This raises questions about whether strong growth, a robust jobs market, and falling inflation can bolster Biden’s re-election chances.

“Biden's messaging that the economy is doing well under him hasn't convinced many people,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the Ross School of Business. The poll showed that one in three voters believe Biden’s economic policies have “hurt the economy a lot”.

The FT-Michigan Ross poll aims to track voter sentiment on the US economy in the lead-up to the November election, which is increasingly likely to see a rematch between Trump and Biden.

Why It Matters: Recently, an NBC News poll earlier this month showed Trump with a 16-point lead over Biden in economic competence.

In terms of the race overall, a Florida Atlantic University survey revealed a 4% lead for Trump.

Biden’s handling of classified documents, as highlighted in a recent Special Counsel investigation, may have contributed to the erosion of trust. Although no charges were filed, the investigation found that Biden had willfully retained and disclosed sensitive military and national security information.

As the November election approaches, these factors could significantly influence voter sentiment and the election outcome.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

