'Why Did Saudi Arabia Give Jared Kushner $2 Billion': House Democrat Targets Donald Trump's Daughter And Son-In-Law In Biden Impeachment Inquiry Rant

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) has taken a strong stance against the GOP’s impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, labeling it a “political stunt” and a “joke”.

What Happened: Garcia, on Thursday, criticized the Republican lawmakers for their relentless attempts to tarnish Biden’s reputation, asserting that the real White House crime family is the Trumps.

He specifically pointed out Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, and Ivanka Trump, who both served as advisors in the Trump administration.

"I want to remind everyone about the real White House crime family," he said standing next to their pictures.

See Also: Nikki Haley Voices Doubts On Trump’s Constitutional Commitment In Potential Re-Election: ‘I Don’t Know’

He questioned the $2 billion that Saudi Arabia reportedly gave to Kushner shortly after he left the White House and the hundreds of thousands of dollars the Saudis spent at Trump properties while he was still President.

"Why did Saudi Arabia give Jared Kushner $2 billion –– billion with a B –– just months after he left the Trump White House? And why did the Saudis spend hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump properties while he was still the president?"

"We also know that Jared Kushner used his cushy White House job to secure a $100 billion arms deal for Saudi Arabia, and did other favors as well," Garcia said, adding, "Now some members of the majority actually agree that this was unethical. And in fact a few weeks ago, Jared Kushner was asked by a reporter about his gift. He responded, ‘Are we still really doing this?' Yes, Jared, we are still really doing this."

Why It Matters: During his deposition, Hunter Biden also redirected questions about his business ventures to the Republicans, asking if they had any issues with Kushner receiving $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and using it for his presidential campaign.

Kushner’s conduct has come under examination, amidst accusations of misconduct and demands for responsibility from individuals like Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece. Additionally, there are allegations that Kushner exploited his role to manipulate media representation.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden has encountered his share of scandals, including reports of a smear campaign launched by a former KGB agent in 2019. The ongoing inquiries into both individuals persist, contributing to heightened political tensions.

Loading... Loading...

Last month, during the Axios BFD conference in Miami, Kushner said that he would not accept an invitation to return to the White House if Trump is re-elected. He expressed his commitment to his investment firm, Affinity Partners, over a potential government role.

Previously, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen suggested that Kushner and Ivanka were the "inside moles" at Mar-a-Lago. He stated that the entire familial relationship had soured, with Kushner and Ivanka distancing themselves from Trump’s campaign after his announcement to contest for office for a third time.

Read Next: Trump To Dominate Super Tuesday Over Haley? Crypto Bettors Picking States He’ll Do The Best, Worst

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock