Trump's Niece Calls Out Jared Kushner For His 'Long List Of Allegations Of Wrongdoing:' 'It's Time.....'

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was indicted this week on nine tax-related charges in California and in the wake of the development, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on the development in a recent substack post.

What Happened: Even as Hunter Biden stands indicted, Donald Trump, his family and allies have remained unscathed despite their misdeeds, Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession, implied in a post published on Thursday.

Mary Trump noted that conservative politician Roger Stone, who owed $2 million in taxes, reached a deal and was not indicted. Stone is a friend of the former president. Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, owed $550,000 in taxes and was not indicted either, she said.

While Donald Trump is on trial, Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law, despite a series of alleged crimes, has not come under the scrutiny of the corporate media, she added.

Kushner’s Alleged Crimes: Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, faces a “LONG list of allegations of wrongdoing throughout his career, both in private business and during his time as a senior advisor in the Trump administration,” Mary Trump said.

She cited reports that allege that Kushner committed financial crimes as well as acted in ways flouting foreign policy and endangering national security. Kushner, who runs a private-equity firm named Affinity Partners, misused campaign funds during the 2016 election, she noted, adding that his family business allegedly received millions of dollars in loans from a hedge-fund manager, who invested in Kushner’s startup company.

Kushner profited from government contracts by way of using his position to benefit his business interest, including securing visas for foreign investors. who made investments in Kushner Companies’ properties, Mary Trump said. During his time in White House, there were numerous conflicts of interest, including his alleged $2 billion Saudi deal, she said.

Mary Trump also said Kushner allegedly shared classified information with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and he used WhatsApp for government communications, which raised concerns about transparency and accountability, as messages on the platform can be easily deleted.

“The sheer number and seriousness of these accusations raise significant questions about Jared Kushner’s conduct and ethics,” she said.

Calling out to prosecutors to mete equal justice, the psychologist said, “It’s time to break out.”

