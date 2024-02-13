Jared Kushner Opts For Quiet Life Over Trump Administration Return: 'He'll Be Able To Build A Really Incredible Team'

Loading... Loading...

Jared Kushner, former senior adviser to Donald Trump, has made it clear that he would not accept an invitation to return to the White House if Trump is re-elected in the upcoming November elections.

What Happened: Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, during the Axios BFD conference in Miami, expressed his commitment to his investment firm, Affinity Partners, over a potential government role, as reported by The Hill on Wednesday.

Despite his significant role in Trump’s previous campaign and administration, Kushner stated his current obligations are to his “investors, to my firm, to my employees, to my partners and that's what I'm planning to do.”

He said on a possible second Trump administration: “I think he'll be able to build a really incredible team based on the people who are available.”

He also expressed satisfaction with his quieter life in Florida with his family, despite enjoying his tenure in the Trump administration. Kushner, who led Middle East policy during Trump’s presidency, had previously announced his support for Trump’s potential re-election due to his father-in-law’s impact on the Middle East.

Why It Matters: Kushner’s decision aligns with Trump’s earlier statement that his family will not return to the White House if he wins in 2024, as reported by Benzinga in July 2023.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, described the Trump family relationships as “transactional,” according to a prior report.

Kushner, while serving as White House adviser, allegedly pressured the Washington Post’s CEO to withdraw support for editor Marty Baron due to the paper’s coverage of the Russian investigation. This account is detailed in Baron’s upcoming book “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos and the Washington Post.”

A former Trump lawyer said that Kushner could play the role of a cooperating witness against the ex-president, according to a previous Benzinga report.

