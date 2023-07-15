Are Jared Kushner And Ivanka The 'Inside Moles' At Mar-a-Lago? Trump's Ex-Staffer Explains Why He Thinks So.

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen seems to think the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were the inside moles at Mar-a-Lago.

What Happened: When Kushner and Donald Trump's former aide Hope Hicks testified this week before a grand jury investigating the incidents that happened after the 2020 election, Kushner was most likely unhappy about the whole ordeal, said Cohen in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

“The entire familial relationship has gone south. You see Jared and Ivanka stepping away,” he said. After Donald Trump announced in November his decision to contest for office for a third time, Ivanka Trump dissociated herself from her father's campaign through a public statement.

Cohen, who hosts the Mea Culpa podcast, said on CNN, “I do believe that Jared and Ivanka were the inside moles. Not that I have any information to prove it.”

Donald Trump's former attorney also explained the rationale behind his deduction.

“Jared does not want to see the inside of a prison cell. He knows what it is like through his father's eyes,” Cohen said.

Kushner's father was a real estate developer and a former attorney who was convicted in 2005 of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering, and was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Kushner would not have wanted the same ignominy that he and his siblings had faced in the wake of their father's imprisonment to fall on his children, Cohen explained.

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump also previously raised the same point about Kushner being the Mar-a-Lago mole who tipped off the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the classified documents the former president had. Kushner, however, denied it in a podcast episode aired in early May.

Kushner Out Of Investigators’ Net: Cohen also raised questions as to why Kushner has not been investigated so far. “He comes out, several months later, he has got two billion from the Saudis, a couple hundred million from the other Gulf Coast countries,” he said.

The former Trump attorney also noted that the finance committee of the Saudi investment authority had found Kushner ineligible for an investment due to his lack of experience in managing money. Then Saudi crown prince "Mohammed bin Salman turned around and said, no, no, give him the money," he added.

Kushner's venture capital firm Affinity Partners received a $2 billion funding from the fund, raising eyebrows of many who believed Donald Trump's son-in-law used his family’s position for financial gain.

