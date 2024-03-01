Nikki Haley Voices Doubts On Trump's Constitutional Commitment In Potential Re-Election: 'I Don't Know'

Loading... Loading...

Former UN ambassador and a Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has expressed uncertainty about Donald Trump’s commitment to the Constitution if he were to be re-elected as president.

What Happened: In an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Friday, Haley voiced her concerns about Trump’s intentions to follow the Constitution if he were to be re-elected. “I don’t know. I mean, you always want to think someone will, but I don’t know.”

She also questioned Trump’s comments about using a second term for “revenge” or “retribution,” stating, “What does that mean? Like, I don’t know what that means. And only he can answer for that.”

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: Swing State Pennsylvania's Voters Favor This Candidate For Presidency, But Poll Data Reveals Potential Setback Factors

These remarks come just before Super Tuesday, where Haley may not secure any of the 15 states voting in the GOP presidential primary, as Trump appears to be on track to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in the following weeks.

Haley has been critical of Trump’s actions following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She criticized the former President for referring to Jan. 6 as “a beautiful day” and for persistently disputing the results of the 2020 election.

"That election? Trump lost it. Biden won that election. And the idea that [Trump's] gone and carried this out forever, to the point that he's going to continue to say these things to scare the American people, are wrong," Haley said about the election results at that debate.

Both Republicans and Democrats who have criticized Trump and faced his backlash have expressed growing concerns about the potential “retribution” if he is re-elected.

Why It Matters: Haley’s comments come amid her ongoing challenge to Trump’s dominance in the Republican Party. Despite trailing behind Trump in the polls, Haley has remained steadfast in her presidential bid, refusing to drop out of the race.

"Some of you — perhaps a few of you in the media — came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race. Well, I’m not. Far from it," she said last month while speaking at Clemson University.

She has also made bold predictions about the 2024 general election, asserting that Trump would not emerge victorious if he were the GOP nominee. Haley has confidently stated, “We will have a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris,” she said in February.

Loading... Loading...

Despite her unwavering stance, Haley has faced a significant challenge in her primary race against Trump, who has dominated the field of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination for the 2024 election.

Trump won and dominated the early-voting states of New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada and over the past week, he also won the states of South Carolina and Michigan.

Read Next: Trump's Legal Team Requests 30-Day Extension on $355M Fraud Verdict Payment: Lawyers Say NY Attorney General In ‘Unseemly Rush'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley via Shutterstock