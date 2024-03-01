Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Amgen Inc. AMGN

Dividend Yield: 3.29%

3.29% Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $281 to $278 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $303 to $329 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Recent News: On Feb. 26, Amgen announced the opening of its manufacturing site in Central Ohio, the newest in its global operations network and the most advanced facility to date.

Medtronic plc MDT

Dividend Yield: 3.31%

3.31% Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Perform rating and raised the price target from $89 to $92 on Feb. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $87 to $90 on Feb. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Recent News: On Feb. 29, Medtronic filed ITC action against Axonics to stop unauthorized use of Medtronic innovations.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Dividend Yield: 3.52%

3.52% Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $180 to $195 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $167 to $156 on Dec. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: On Feb. 28, AbbVie and OSE Immunotherapeutics entered into strategic partnership to develop a novel monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic inflammation.

