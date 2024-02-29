CDC Urges Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose For Elderly Americans Amid Rising Hospitalizations

Loading... Loading...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended a second annual COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 65 and above. This decision comes in the wake of a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans.

What Happened: The CDC’s Advisory Committee For Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 11-1 in favor of a second annual COVID-19 shot for older Americans, reported Reuters. This recommendation was supported by CDC Director Mandy Cohen on Wednesday.

The ACIP’s decision follows a notable rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among individuals aged 65 and above, accounting for more than half of all hospitalizations from October to December. The CDC has estimated that around 22% of U.S. adults have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2023-24 vaccination season, with nearly 42% of those being 65 or older.

Director Mandy Cohen emphasized the vulnerability of older adults to COVID-19, stating that “Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last year were among people 65 years and older. An additional vaccine dose can provide added protection that may have decreased over time for those at highest risk.”

Why It Matters: The CDC’s decision to recommend a second annual COVID-19 shot for older Americans is in line with the evolving understanding of the virus and its impact on different age groups. This recommendation also reflects the ongoing efforts to adapt vaccination strategies to the changing nature of the virus.

Earlier, in September, the CDC approved priced booster shots for Omicron subvariants, a move that signified the need for updated vaccinations to combat new strains of the virus. This decision was further echoed by the European Commission’s approval of the Comirnaty XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer for adults, children, and infants above six months.

However, the efficacy of these vaccines has been a subject of debate. In December, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Pfizer, alleging that the pharmaceutical giant misrepresented the efficacy of its widely-administered COVID-19 vaccine. This lawsuit highlighted the need for thorough research and regulation of COVID-19 vaccinations.

