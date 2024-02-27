Loading... Loading...

The White House on Tuesday condemned former President Donald Trump’s remarks on Black voters.

What Happened: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized Trump’s comments, which suggested that his multiple criminal indictments had improved his standing among Black Americans.

Jean-Pierre described the remarks as “repugnant” and “divisive,” stating that they perpetuated racist stereotypes and were disrespectful to the history of abuse and discrimination faced by Black Americans.

"Just being very candid here, it's repugnant, and it's divisive to traffic in racist stereotypes. That's what we have seen. And that affect[s] all Americans, right? You're tearing up all Americans by doing this. It is, again, divisive and repugnant, and it's coming from, obviously, a former president of the United States," Jean-Pierre said.

Trump, who is currently the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, made these comments at an event for Black conservatives in South Carolina. He claimed that his legal troubles, which include several criminal indictments, had garnered him more support from the Black community.

"I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing," Trump said, adding, "And a lot of people said that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments have sparked widespread criticism from Black leaders and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The DNC’s national press secretary, Sarafina Chitika, dismissed Trump’s remarks as “tired tropes” and emphasized that they would not win over Black voters who had suffered under his leadership.

Trump is embroiled in a series of legal challenges. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a “witch hunt.”

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 77.3% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 15.1% support.

