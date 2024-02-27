Nikki Haley Sounds The Alarm On Dwindling Republican Fortunes In Colorado Due To Ex-President: 'Donald Trump Cannot Win'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent campaign stop outside Denver, Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and presidential hopeful, expressed her concerns about the dwindling Republican fortunes in Colorado and nationwide, attributing it to former President Donald Trump.

Haley cautioned about the potential consequences of Trump’s nomination for the party ticket in the upcoming November elections. She stressed the need for a leader who can secure a general election victory in states like Colorado, Michigan, and Minnesota, a task she believes Trump is incapable of accomplishing, reported Axios.

“If states like Colorado and Michigan and Minnesota want to start winning again, you have to have someone on the ticket who can win a general election. … Donald Trump cannot win,” Haley said at the rally, according to the report.

Despite the absence of notable party leaders and chants of “don’t quit” from her supporters, Haley highlighted that no Republican candidate in Colorado has garnered more than 45% of the votes since Trump’s 2016 triumph. She blamed Trump for the party’s decline and the erosion of its values, with recent polls indicating his favorability in the state at a mere 36%.

Haley underscored the importance of a fresh face. She said, “We can either go with more of the same or we can go with something new. More of the same is not just Joe Biden, more of the same is also Donald Trump.”

Why It Matters: Haley’s campaign has been facing challenges, as evidenced by her recent defeat in the South Carolina Republican primary by Trump.

Despite trailing behind Trump in the polls, Haley has remained steadfast in her campaign, as she expressed during a speech at Clemson University.

As Super Tuesday’s decisive vote approaches, Haley is focusing on Trump’s vulnerabilities in battleground states. Her potential as a contender for a third-party ticket in the 2024 general election has also been recognized by Joe Cunningham, national director of the political organization No Labels.

