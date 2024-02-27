Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Risk Off Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS

Dividend Yield: 8.11%

8.11% Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $14 to $8 on Oct. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $14 to $8 on Oct. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $9.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $9.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: B&G Foods said it will release fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Feb. 27, 2024.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Dividend Yield: 5.75%

5.75% Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $118 to $113 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $118 to $113 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $115 to $100 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $115 to $100 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Feb. 21, Philip Morris International reaffirmed 2024 full-year forecast for reported diluted EPS of $5.90 to $6.02 and adjusted diluted EPS of $6.32 to $6.44.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 5.00%

5.00% Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $32 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst David Palmer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $32 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $29 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $29 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Jan. 4, ConAgra Brands reported mixed second-quarter financial results and cut FY24 guidance.

