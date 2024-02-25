Trump's Niece Points Out 'Freudian Slip' As Ex-president Warns 'We're Going To Take Over Washington D.C. ... Going To Have Very Powerful Crime'

Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, Donald Trump made a comment on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle Town Hall” that took social media by storm — and Mary Trump, his niece and one of his harshest critics, made an interesting observation about it.

What Happened: During the town hall, Donald Trump said, “We are going to take over Washington D.C. We’re going to federalize.”

“We’re going to have very powerful crime. And you’re going to be proud of it again. We’re going to take the graffiti off the beautiful marble columns, the swastikas off the columns, and we’re going to make it beautiful again.”

Resharing the clip on X, Mary Trump said, “This, my friends, is what we call a Freudian slip.”



A Freudian slip refers to an unintentional error that reveals one’s subconscious feeling.



President Joe Biden’s campaign team also took the opportunity to take a shot at the former president.



“Trump, confused: We're gonna have very powerful crime. And you're gonna be proud of it again,” the campaign’s X account posted.

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump appears all set to clinch the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, which will be held on Nov. 5. As recently as Saturday, he emerged victorious in the South Carolina GOP primary, beating former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is the only serious contender left.

Donald Trump is also ahead in hypothetical match-ups with Biden, who will most likely clinch the Democratic nomination, according to opinion polls.

The former president currently faces multiple lawsuits. He was slapped with hefty fines following the New York civil fraud and E. Jean Carroll defamation trials. In response, Mary Trump said during a recent MSNBC interview that there was nobody else left to hand her uncle a blank check anymore and “that’s what keeps him up at night.”

