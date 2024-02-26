What's Going On With Shiba Inu?

Loading... Loading...

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by 3.3% near the $0.0001-level Monday afternoon. Several altcoins and stocks related to the crypto industry are experiencing an increase in their trading value, alongside Monday’s surge in Bitcoin’s price. Bitcoin is currently nearing $55,000, reaching a new high for the past 52 weeks.

Crypto-Related Stocks Soar Monday

Coinbase shares have surged by 48% in the past month, buoyed by Bitcoin’s rally, which has been fueled by the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs and increasing institutional interest. Additionally, investors are anticipating the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in mid to late-April.

Despite this positive trend, Coinbase reported significant Bitcoin outflows last week, suggesting funds may be moving for new custodial wallets or over-the-counter transactions…Read More