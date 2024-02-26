Pro-Crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis Invites Bitcoin Miners To Wyoming After Voicing Relief Over Suspension Of 'Intrusive' Environmental Survey: 'GOOD For America's Energy Grids'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Sunday expressed her support for Bitcoin BTC/USD mining and its benefits to the country’s energy infrastructure.

What Happened: She said on X, "As I've said for years, bitcoin mining is GOOD for America's energy grids and the development of new/stranded energy resources. Glad to see EIA temporarily suspend its intrusive and ill-advised survey. PS: #BTC miners, we'd love to have you in Wyoming!"

This statement comes as the U.S. Department of Energy has decided to put a pause on its survey regarding the energy consumption of cryptocurrency miners.

Why It Matters: The pushback came as Riot Platforms alongside the Texas Blockchain Council took action against the Biden administration in court last week. They aimed to block the survey which, in their view, could damage businesses by requiring them to disclose sensitive, confidential data, reported Reuters.

The survey by the EIA was designed to review concerns regarding the potential threat to energy grid stability due to increased electricity usage by cryptocurrency miners, encouraged by the soaring prices of bitcoin.

The Texas Bitcoin Council, an association listed in the lawsuit, comprises 25 member organizations that operate mines within the state, including Riot Platforms.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $51,521 per token, up 0.46% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

