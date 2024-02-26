Stellantis Inks Multi-Billion Euro Deal With Ayvens For 500K Vehicle Sales In Europe

Loading... Loading...

Stellantis STLA has recently announced a significant deal with a leading leasing and fleet management company, Ayvens. The agreement is set to facilitate the sale of up to 500,000 vehicles across Europe within the next three years.

What Happened: Stellantis has reached a multi-billion-euro frame agreement with Ayvens, as per a press release shared on Monday. The deal will see Ayvens’ affiliates purchasing the vehicles for their long-term leasing fleet across Europe. The first delivery volumes are expected in the first half of 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, the vehicles will be supplied to Ayvens’ affiliates, with the initial substantial deliveries expected in the first half of 2024. The vehicles will be sourced from Stellantis’ renowned brands, including Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. This selection may be expanded in the future to encompass the entire Stellantis brand portfolio. The focus will be on integrating Stellantis’ innovative range of sustainable vehicles to support Ayvens’ multi-brand strategy.

The vehicles will span various classes, from city cars to SUVs and vans, equipped with the latest software, infotainment, and connectivity technology. The two companies can also flexibly agree on specific order quantities, compositions, and delivery dates beyond the volumes already planned for 2024, to accommodate fleet requirements and demand.

“This collaboration empowers both current and prospective Stellantis brand customers to experience our latest innovations first-hand, from advanced propulsion to seamless connectivity and unparalleled comfort,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Why It Matters: This deal between Ayvens and Stellantis is a significant move in the direction of sustainable mobility. It comes on the heels of Stellantis’ strong 2023 earnings results, where the company reported a 6% increase in net revenues to €189.5 billion ($205.25 billion) and a consolidated shipment volume increase of 7%. This deal also aligns with Stellantis’ strategic plan to invest over €50 billion ($54.15 billion) in electrification over the next decade and achieve a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe by 2030.

Despite facing challenges such as the UAW strike in 2023, Stellantis has managed to deliver strong financials.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock

